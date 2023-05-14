Pathaan in Bangladesh: A cinematic experience

The Shah Rukh Khan comeback film is revolutionary in many aspects. Not only has it revived the Bollywood film industry from its left and right failures of films at the box office, but it also has put an end to the nonsensical boycott trend that has been ongoing by the far right extremists in India. Shah Rukh Khan returning to the screen after a hiatus of over four years was such a craze among his fans and casual fans, that many people from our country flew to India only to watch him on the silver screen. His star power and his fans’ craze for him is unparalleled not only in India, and all over the world, but in our country too. So the demand by the fans has landed his comeback film to our country. Pathaan will remain to be a trendsetter for generations to come in our country, as it becomes the first Indian film to release in Bangladesh.

The reception of the movie in Bangladesh has been tremendous; tickets have sold out like hotcakes and the shows have been houseful. Although I have viewed the movie twice on Amazon Prime Video before entering the theater, I was still beyond thrilled and excited to watch my childhood hero on the big screen after such a long time, that too in my home country. The atmosphere outside and inside the screenings have been no less than electrifying, and my wife and I had the most amazing experience watching the Pathaan spectacle.