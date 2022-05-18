How Tom Cruise survived the end of the star era

Tom Cruise jets into Cannes on Wednesday for the first time in 30 years to launch “Top Gun: Maverick”, and much has changed in the film industry since his last visit—except his continued box office power.

That kind of longevity is a rare thing in Hollywood where superhero franchises have become far more financially important to studios than individual actors and actresses.

When Cruise was last in Cannes for the premiere of the ill-fated “Far and Away” with his then-wife Nicole Kidman, he was just one among many in the Hollywood star system.

It was 1992 and the likes of Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson and Bruce Willis ruled the roost—all names that have since faded.

“Cruise is unusual as someone who has managed to retain that commercial weight even as the studios have become dominated by superhero franchise films,” said Paul McDonald, professor of media industries at King’s College London.