Paramount to remake Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo,’ Robert Downey Jr eyes lead role

Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights to a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic psychological thriller “Vertigo,” in which, Robert Downey Jr. is eyeing the lead role.

The actor is producing the project with his wife Susan Downey through their Team Downey production company, along with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment. “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is set to write the script, reported Variety, a US-based media company.