Chalamet boosts Oscar bid with Critics Choice Awards win

Timothee Chalamet's Oscars campaign earned a major boost Sunday as he scooped the best actor prize for "Marty Supreme" at the Critics Choice Awards, the first major gala of this year's Hollywood awards season.

He defeated rival Leonardo DiCaprio, whose raucous political thriller "One Battle After Another" took the night's top prize for best picture, as well as best director and best adapted screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

In "Marty Supreme," Chalamet plays a 1950s table tennis champion consumed by grand ambitions.

Loosely based on a true story, and benefiting from the Franco-American actor's unique viral campaign, the film directed by Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") has become an unlikely global hit.