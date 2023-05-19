'I love being older', says Harrison Ford as he retires Indiana Jones

Artificial Intelligence may have been used to make Harrison Ford decades younger in parts of his final film as ‘Indiana Jones’, but the 80-year-old actor said Friday he loved being older, and has no plans to slow down.

Ford, whose ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premiered in Cannes on Thursday night, has vowed this will be his last adventure as the swashbuckling archaeologist after more than four decades in the role.

And Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, which also produces the Star Wars franchise, gave a resounding "no" at a press conference when asked if AI technology would be used to keep Ford coming back to the role in the future.