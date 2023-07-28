Hasan Mahmud inaugurates 5th Bangladesh Film Festival

Information and broadcasting minister, Hasan Mahmud on Thursday inaugurated Fifth Bangladesh Film Festival and said that the increase in exchange of cultural activities and groups will strengthen ties between both countries.
He said that this film festival will have more exchange of cultural activities. He added, "It will bring together people of India and Bangladesh and it will work very positively that's why we are regularly organising this film festival."
"Through this Film Festival, both countries will exchange cultural activities and cultural groups which can strengthen ties between both countries and between people also."
Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata, Andalib Elias said, "This time, we are having the festival for the fifth time in a row. Last year, we held it in October, but this time, we pushed it a bit ahead because of huge success and a large number of audience and spectators last year."
"Today, we had an inauguration show followed by a cultural performance where Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest. We also had Bratya Basu, minister for education of West Bengal as a guest of Honour."
Andalib Elias said, "The film festival will start on 29 July and continue 31 July, and will screen 20 feature films, two short films and two documentaries."
"Please come to the event, please see the movies and give us feedback to improve for the next year's Sixth Film Festival," he concluded.