‘It’s dissatisfaction that drives the artiste forward’

He had a penchant for films since childhood. He had already gotten familiar with international cinema during his school and college days.

After getting admission to BUET, he became even more invested in films and joined the film club there. Whenever he had free time, he used to visit British Council or Alliance Francaise to watch movies.

Although he started working in theatre and television, cinemanever left Tauquir Ahmed’s mind. Alongside watching movies, he study about cinema too.

In the meantime, he started giving direction on stage and television, made stage dramas, television dramas and telefilms like ‘Protisoron’, ‘Naiyori’, ‘Uttor Purush’, ‘Londoni Konya’ and ‘Tomar Boshonto Din’.

In Tauquir’s words, these were his pre film-making ‘training’. He did a diploma course from New York Film Academy in 2002. And, his first film ‘Joyjatra’ released in 2004.

He had to struggle finding producers for his films at the beginning.