Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ to resume filming in January, a year after shooting incident

The production company announced a settlement on 5 October with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer. Under the agreement, the production will be able to resume after a 15-month hiatus. Matthew Hutchins said in a statement that completing the film would be a way “to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Halyna Hutchins was shot while preparing a scene in a church with actor Alec Baldwin on 21 October, 2021. Baldwin unholstered a gun, which he had been told was “cold,” and it fired. The bullet passed through her body and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza.

She was airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Souza, who is returning to complete the film, was released from the hospital later that day.