Ileana D’Cruz blessed with a baby boy, reveals name

Good News! Actor Ileana D’Cruz has been blessed with a baby boy.

Ileana took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the exciting news with her fans and followers. She introduced her first child by sharing cute.

In the picture, Ileana’s baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen cutely sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”