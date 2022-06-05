IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon win big

Sharing his joy with his fans, he wrote, "Behind all that jazz it's that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever... not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one's for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa."

In the picture, Vicky could be seen hugging his IIFA trophy, while sleeping in a car.