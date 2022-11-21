Chris Hemsworth to take "time off" from acting to spend time with family

He said, "Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, 'Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet.' I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude."
"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do.”
Recently, while filming 'Limitless', Hemsworth learned that he is 8 to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer's disease.
“Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home, and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife," he continued.
He met with longevity physician Peter Attia in the fifth episode and underwent a series of genetic tests.
"We've got every blood test one can get. And you've got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad," Attia told Hemsworth.
As per reports, APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer's disease; however, not much is known about it.
Hemsworth revealed during the episode that his grandfather suffers from the disease. "He either doesn't remember who we are, you know, his grandkids, but also even his own children, for years. It's heartbreaking," reported media.