Google Doodle remembers Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 60th birth anniversary of the late actor Sridevi, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to her via a creative doodle.

Google honored Sridevi with a colorful and whimsical illustration created by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee of the actor on its home page.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she’s known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’ and ‘English Vinglish’, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.