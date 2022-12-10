Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief

US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday.

The Berlinale, as the event is known, told AFP that Stewart, 32, would be the youngest person in its 73-year history to lead the panel selecting the winners of the Golden and Silver Bear top prizes.

Festival chiefs Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian called the star of "Spencer" and the "Twilight" movies "one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation".