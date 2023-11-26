Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to marry Lin Laishram

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda announced his wedding to actor Lin Laisharam. The actor took to Instagram and announced that they will marry in Imphal on 29 November. He wrote in the caption “We Have Exciting News.”

The post included a card picture with a message written on it. The message read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends.”

“We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.”