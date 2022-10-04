Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap

But Apple made the surprise announcement that the tainted star's latest movie will hit theaters 2nd December, and begin streaming on Apple TV+ a week later.

The timing means Apple will be able to submit "Emancipation" to compete at the Oscars next March, just a year after it made history as the first streamer to win the Oscar for best picture with "CODA."

Smith has kept a relatively low profile since that night at the Academy Awards, when he won best actor for his performance in "King Richard" just minutes after he had marched on stage and hit Rock for making a joke about his wife.