Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’

The upcoming episode of Red Table Talk season five featured a statement from Jada Pinkett Smith which revealed that the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing since her husband Will Smith’s recent Oscars slap controversy.

As per Billboard, the premiere episode of Red Table Talk season five premiered on Wednesday (20 April), the first instalment since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face during the live telecast of Oscars 2022. To open the episode, which featured Janelle Monae as a guest, a title card with a statement from Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on the screen.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” the message read, as per Billboard.