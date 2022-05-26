Japan’s Kore-eda back at Cannes with Korea collaboration

Acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda is back in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with his first South Korean film which explores the country’s controversial practice of “drop boxes” for unwanted babies.

The movie is one of two South Korean pictures competing for the Palme d’Or along with Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave”, after Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” became the country’s first film to win the coveted honour in 2019.

Since then, more Korean-language productions have enjoyed explosive global success, from Netflix’s “Squid Game” to Apple TV+’s “Pachinko”.

Kore-eda, who won the top prize at Cannes in 2018 for his family drama “Shoplifters”—about a group of Tokyo misfits and crooks who form a kind of alternative family—is back with another tale delving into similar themes.