Jaya Ahsan bags Filmfare award for third time

The dazzling Filmfare Awards ceremony was held in Kolkata on Thursday evening. At around midnight on that day, Filmfare Awards announced Jaya Ahsan’s name as the Best Actress on their website.
Jaya Ahsan was nominated in two categories for acting in ‘Binisutoy’. Aparajita Adhya, Koel Mallick, Ritavhari Chakraborty and Rukmini Maitra were also nominated for the award of Best Actress.
Expressing her reactions, Jaya Ahsan told Prothom Alo, “I didn’t think I will get an award in the popular category. I feel very happy. Organisers appreciate my work and follow me. They are also delighted for me for receiving the award. I returned from Jharkhand, Bihar by train in the morning. We were shooting for ‘Kalantar’ movie there. It was great to meet everyone here.”
‘Borunbabur Bondhu’ and ‘Tonic’ movies received the award of Best Film. Anik Dutta of ‘Borunbabur Bondhu’ became Best Director and Paran Bandopadhyay became Best Actor for ‘Tonic’ film.
Anirban Bhattyacharya of ‘Dwitiyo Purush’ and Arjun Chakrabarty of ‘Abijatrik’ received Critic’s Award in the Best Actor category. Arpita Chatterjee got Critic’s Award for Best Actress for ‘Abyakto’ film.
Jaya Ahsan won Best Actress award at Joy Filmfare Awards (Bangla) for Tollywood film ‘Bijoya’ and ‘Robibaar’ in 2019.
Filmfare organises this awards to encourage West Bengali films. This awards ceremony has been held four times before this.