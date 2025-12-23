Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ trailer is out

The makers released the first teaser for Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ on Monday.

According to a media outlet, the film follows the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he travels the long and winding path back home after the Trojan War.

Universal released a first-look photo of Damon in costume back in February.

Damon stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and more.

In addition to directing, Nolan wrote the script and produced the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.