Taapsee Pannu shares heartfelt note as ‘Dobaara’ gets positive response from critics

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, yesterday, shared a heartfelt note on her social media after receiving positive feedback from the critics for her recently released film ‘Dobaara’.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared the note which she captioned, “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success. Here’s a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn’t undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance.”