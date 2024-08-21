Jennifer Lopez files to divorce Ben Affleck: US media

But Lopez on Tuesday filed divorce papers at a Los Angeles court, Hollywood trade outlet Variety and celebrity gossip website TMZ said.

A representative for Lopez declined to comment. Affleck’s publicist did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

It was the fourth marriage for pop singer-turned-actress Lopez, 55, and the second for Oscar-winning movie star and director Affleck, 52.

The pair first met in 2002 on the set of the widely panned movie “Gigli.”

They became a media sensation as they started dating and announced their engagement.

But they postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, and announced their relationship was over in early 2004.