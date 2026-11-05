Pori Moni granted bail on Tk 500 bond

Actress Pori Moni has been granted bail after surrendering before a court in a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud over allegations of assault, vandalism and intimidation. The court granted her bail today, Thursday, a day after issuing an arrest warrant against her.

Pori Moni got out of a white car parked on the premises of the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at 11:40 am today. She appeared before the court and surrendered at 11:55 am, seeking bail. After a hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mahfuzur Rahman granted her bail on a bond of Tk 500.