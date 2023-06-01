Al Pacino soon to be a father again at 83

Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday.

Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino's girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Alfallah, 29, since April last year.

A representative for Pacino confirmed the actor and Alfallah were expecting a baby, without giving further details.