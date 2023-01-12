Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

Golden Globes television ratings slumped to a new low of just 6.3 million viewers, even as the troubled award show tried to bounce back from its recent scandals, broadcaster NBC's preliminary figures showed Wednesday.

The audience on Tuesday night fell from 6.9 million in 2021 -- itself a massive drop suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, when award shows were held remotely -- and was down from more than 18 million in 2020.

The Globes were not televised at all last year, when NBC pulled the plug due to outrage over the lack of diversity and alleged ethical shortcomings of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the awards.