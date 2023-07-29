Movies

“A pivotal moment,” says Will Smith on Hollywood strikes

ANI
Pennsylvania
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 27 March, 2022.AFP

Actor Will Smith has shown his support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. He took to his social media handles and wrote a long post in which he mentioned the importance of this moment for both guilds, as reported by a US media outlet. 

“I wanna talk for a second about ACTING,” Smith wrote. “As some of y’all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession.”

Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Warner Brother studios, on May 2, 2023 in Burbank, California
AFP

As per the US-based media outlet, the WGA has been on strike since April and SAG-AFTRA since 14 July, calling for negotiations with studios for fairer contracts. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation replied to Smith with “Thank you for your support Will!”

Will Smith also recalled his journey in the entertainment industry and expressed gratitude to a mentor of his, Aaron Speiser.

“33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time,” Smith continued.

“It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between.”

According to the US-based media outlet, the accompanying photo shows Smith posing alongside students at The Screen Acting Studio, where he dropped in on a class. Speiser works at The Screen Acting Studio and also hosts “Coach The Podcast.”

“Coach invited me to acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me!” Smith wrote.

“I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH!” he concluded, reported the US-based media outlet.

