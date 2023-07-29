“A pivotal moment,” says Will Smith on Hollywood strikes

Actor Will Smith has shown his support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. He took to his social media handles and wrote a long post in which he mentioned the importance of this moment for both guilds, as reported by a US media outlet.

“I wanna talk for a second about ACTING,” Smith wrote. “As some of y’all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession.”