Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," police said in a statement to AFP.
The woman, whose relationship with the actor has not been clarified, was taken to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries in "stable condition."
Majors's representative Carrie Gordon, said in a statement published by the Los Angeles Times that the actor "has done nothing wrong."
"We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."
Judicial authorities have not responded to AFP request for confirmation on whether the actor is still in custody.
Majors has appeared recently in several major films, including ‘Creed III’, Marvel's ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘Magazine Dreams’, a film presented at the Sundance Film Festival.