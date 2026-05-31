"Boys are scared of me" - Badhon speaks candidly about love and marriage

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon has always been very open about her personal life. Alongside her acting career, her personal decisions, relationships, and philosophy of life often become hot topics of discussion. In a conversation with Prothom Alo this Sunday afternoon, the actress spoke candidly about her experiences with love and marriage.

At the beginning of last year, Badhon had shared that her family was looking for a husband for her. She had said that she would consider marriage if she found someone after her own heart. However, a year later, the actress revealed a different outcome to that story. In her words, the person with whom marriage talks were progressing chose not to take the relationship forward.