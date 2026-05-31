"Boys are scared of me" - Badhon speaks candidly about love and marriage
Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon has always been very open about her personal life. Alongside her acting career, her personal decisions, relationships, and philosophy of life often become hot topics of discussion. In a conversation with Prothom Alo this Sunday afternoon, the actress spoke candidly about her experiences with love and marriage.
At the beginning of last year, Badhon had shared that her family was looking for a husband for her. She had said that she would consider marriage if she found someone after her own heart. However, a year later, the actress revealed a different outcome to that story. In her words, the person with whom marriage talks were progressing chose not to take the relationship forward.
Laughingly, Badhon said, "He ran away! But seriously speaking, I can''t say why he moved away. I get the feeling that men are a bit afraid of me."
According to Badhon, the person with whom the marriage talks were happening was known to their family, and the man's family members liked Badhon as well. The man's mother had even expressed her fondness for her. However, despite the progress in family discussions, the proposal ultimately did not lead to marriage. She says she has no regrets regarding this.
Badhon said, "He is a very polite man. His family was wonderful too. On a family level, everything was progressing well, but later it didn't go any further. I have no complaints."
After the marriage talks stalled near the end of 2024, Badhon got into a new romantic relationship at the beginning of 2025. However, that relationship did not last long either.
According to the actress, she had formed a relationship with someone outside the entertainment industry, but it didn't work out. Badhon views this relationship as a bitter experience in her life. She also admitted to her own naivety. Badhon said, "After the marriage talks fell through, I got into a relationship with someone, only to realise later that it was one of the wrong decisions of my life. Now I feel it's for the best that we broke up. I’ve been saved from a major mistake."
Having been married twice before, Badhon now wants to make important life decisions more carefully. She said, "I have already been married twice. I certainly can't make that same mistake again."
In her acting career, Badhon gained the most recognition and acclaim through the film Rehana Maryam Noor, directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad. Through this film, she represented Bangladesh at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Always selective about her work, the actress was recently in the spotlight during Eid for her movie Bonolota Express. However, she did not have any new movie releases this Eid.
Despite life's many ups and downs, the successes and failures of her relationships, and her personal experiences, Badhon prefers to remain optimistic about the future.