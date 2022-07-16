Eid-ul-Azha films: Fortune favours hall owners after two deathly years

Among the releases, ‘Poran’, directed by Raihan Rafi and based on the 2019 infamous Rifat murder case in Barguna, has been leading the race in terms of audience response and ticket sales.

Visiting several branches of Star Cineplex in the city on Friday, there was a noticeable crisis of tickets for the Eid films. Interested moviegoers had queued up in front of the ticket counters to grab the tickets for the shows of the day, however, failed because of the crisis.

Even the cast and crews of these films are not able to collect the tickets, which is a rare scenario in the industry. Audiences have been looking for the next-day schedules, to enjoy these Eid releases.