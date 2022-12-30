'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes big splash at global box office

The 'Avatar' sequel has set the cash registers ringing around the world with its marvelous theatrical run.

According to a report by a US-based entertainment portal, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has now crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, taking just 14 days to get there.

With this, the James Cameron film has created a record for crossing this coveted milestone faster than any other movie released in 2022.