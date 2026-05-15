The movies vying for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize

Twenty-two films from some of the world's most celebrated directors are vying for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival which opened Tuesday.

The Palme d'Or will be handed out this year by a jury that includes Hollywood star Demi Moore and Korean director Park Chan-wook.

'Bitter Christmas' by Pedro Almodovar

The legendary Spanish director -- who has never won the Palme d'Or -- will be hoping it is seventh time lucky with this story of a director who draws on the lives of those close to her to write her stories.

'Parallel Tales' by Asghar Farhadi

The exiled Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker has assembled a stellar French cast including Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert and Pierre Niney to tell "several stories that intertwine in a corner of Paris".

'Paper Tiger' by James Gray

American director James Gray was a late entry with his crime drama of two brothers navigating the Russian mafia, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson from the maker of "The Yards" and "Little Odessa".

'A Woman's Life' by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

French actress Lea Drucker plays a stressed-out surgeon in a hospital who encounters a novelist who comes to watch her work and turns her life upside down -- one of four French-made films in the line-up this year.