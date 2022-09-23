Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi unveil ‘Double XL’ new teaser

Sonakshi wrote in the caption, “From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on 14th Oct 2022. #DoubleXL #baatmeinWAZANhai”.

In the video, we can see Sonakshi and Huma questioning the overweight stereotype in a humorous manner.