'The Devil Wears Prada 2' still has style but the story is overdressed

Fashion trends are notoriously fickle but some things, like Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, never go out of style.

So you can see why making ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, two decades after the original, was hard to resist. The cast, led by Anne Hathaway, have hardly aged. The then-little-known Emily Blunt has turned into a star. Throw in some stiletto heels and a few T.J. Maxx quips and the thing practically writes itself.

Yet time has worn on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, a fitfully functional sequel that doesn't fit its cast nearly as snugly as the 2006 original did. Nostalgia, haute couture and the sheer appeal of Streep and Tucci will be enough for some to celebrate this 20-year reunion.