“Kim Jiyoung, born 1982”: Toxic yet normalised life of a woman

Have you ever noticed that when it comes to the things like housework, a man is described as helping women rather than equally participating in housework and raising the child? Many of us can think of it is ordinary but maybe that isn’t the way things actually should be.

Born in 1982 and given the most common name for Korean baby girls, Jiyoung (Jung Yu-mi), the quiet, second daughter of a traditional family where the father goes out to work while her mother stays home, observes and quickly normalises her life in a culture that prefers male children. When she is born, her paternal grandmother is disappointed because she had hoped for a boy. While she is expected to share everything from a room to a treat with her elder sister, her much-younger brother gets the best portions of food, better clothes, his own room, and obviously, more attention from their parents and grandmother. But it didn’t occur to the child Jiyoung that her brother was receiving special treatment, and so she wasn’t even jealous because that’s how it had always been.