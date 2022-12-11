Deepika Padukone to become the first female cop of 'Singham' universe

Get ready to watch Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in khaki uniform. The actress will don a cop avatar in director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

During the launch of Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh's dance number from Rohit's film 'Cirkus', the ace filmmaker surprised everyone by announcing that Deepika will be the first female cop of 'Singham' universe.