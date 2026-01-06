Legendary filmmaker Bela Tarr dies aged 70

Legendary Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, known for his long takes, monochromatic films and depictions of desolate landscapes on the silver screen, died on Tuesday at the age of 70.

Hungary's national news agency MTI reported his death citing a statement director Bence Fliegauf made on behalf of the family.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that film director Bela Tarr passed away early this morning after a long and serious illness" local news site Telex quoted the statement as saying.

Bela Tarr was born in the southern Hungarian university town of Pecs in 1955.

He started filmmaking as an amateur at the age of 16 with a camera his father gifted to him.

Tarr then joined Hungary's leading experimental film studio Bela Balazs Studio, which enabled him to make his first feature film, "Family Nest", in 1977.

He made the first Hungarian independent feature film, "Damnation", which was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1988.