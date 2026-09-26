Inside Professor X’s mansion: Where ‘X-Men’ came to life

It was a quiet Tuesday afternoon when I walked into the grounds of Parkwood Estate in Oshawa. Nothing about the scene suggested Hollywood. The sprawling lawns were calm, the gardens almost still. People moved about unhurriedly. In one corner, an elderly man sat alone with a book, reading as if the world around him did not to exist.

Then I looked at the house. Beyond the green stood a grand white mansion, its stately columns and imposing façade strangely familiar. I stopped for a moment, trying to place it. I had seen this somewhere before. And then it clicked.

Wasn’t this Professor Charles Xavier’s famous school? The sanctuary where young mutants with extraordinary powers came to live, learn and train?

It was. Standing there in the afternoon light was Parkwood Estate, a century-old mansion in Oshawa, Ontario—and one of the locations used to create the screen world of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in ‘X-Men’.

Suddenly, the tranquility around me felt almost surreal. This was a place connected to the cinematic universe of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Halle Berry’s Storm and Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey. The same estate that now appeared so peaceful had, through cinema, become part of a world of mutants and extraordinary powers.