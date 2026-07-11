Not just another brick in the wall

The setting is an elite school where rules, strictness and discipline go beyond reasonable limits. It presents a clinical, almost sterile society where human emotions and individuality are rejected in favour of military-like precision and order. The teachers can be cruel and unjust, expecting to coerce the students into docile submission.

But Choo Xin Yu will have none of that. She initially appears sullen and borders on insolence but as the film unfolds, we discover a vibrant, intelligent girl with a sharp sense of humour. She soon befriends a similarly non-conformist group of girls - Vanessa Scarlett Ooi, Gina Wong and Sofia Tay.

The opening scene is a blurry black-and-white grainy sequence, jerky and almost paranormal in tone. That's where The Blair Witch Project immediately comes to mind, with its deliberately amateur camcorder aesthetic. Choo lies on her bed, her eyes almost luminous in the camera's light as she mumbles about an unseen presence in her room.

The scene abruptly ends and the 'actual' movie begins. Choo has joined this authoritarian school and is immediately admonished for the length of her hair, the length of her skirt, even the colour of her bra. She does not answer back aggressively but neither does she bother to conceal her passive hostility.