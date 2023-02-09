'Toy Story', 'Frozen' sequels to be out soon

Disney has announced the sequels to 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen'.

Following the news of layoffs and losses, Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled many significant announcements for fans at the company's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday.

Iger revealed that two new sequels to big franchises -- 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' -- were in the works. According to Variety, a US-based media house, a sequel to the animated film 'Zootopia' has also been announced.