Jaya Ahsan-starrer ‘Beauty Circus’ to hit theatres 23 September

Prothom Alo English Desk
Wrapping up all gossip regarding release of the movie ‘Beauty Circus’ directed by Mahmud Didar, finally it is going to be released in 11 cinema halls on 23 September.

The announcement came at a press conference held at BIAM auditorium in the capital on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

Movie’s leading actress Jaya Ahsan, director Mahmud Didar, actor Ferdous Ahmed and vocalist Sharmin Sultana Sumi were present there.

Inviting people to watch the movie, Jaya Ahsan said the film is made centering a circus of Bengali culture.

Opportunities of playing such roles come with the scope of gathering new experiences, she added

Terming her role as ‘thrilling’, the actress said she worked really hard for the movie ‘Beauty Circus’.

Setting up a circus tent and arranging an actual rural fair, director Mahmud started shooting the film with the participation of 200 circus artistes from Naogaon and Manikganj along with 2000 villagers in 2017.

The release of the movie got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

