Salman Khan should go on vacation next Eid

Muscle, muscle, more muscle, cheap thrill, forced humour and cringe- Salman Khan’s new release is all about. Before you waste two precious hours of your fleeting life, you should subscribe for a life insurance as the cringe may leave you brain dead by the end of the movie.

The storyline is clichéd and daft, the fight scenes are full of careless mistakes and jarring songs out of the blue are tenth-rate at its best. Acting has never been Salman Khan’s best strength. But he managed to pull off a little bit of the characters in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan and Sultan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the credit goes to the director and stories indeed. It is an absolute cringe-binge for those who suffer from self-doubt as the movie is an epitome of how badly things can go wrong.

I mean, how could a movie with an inane title 'Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan' be released? Who chose such a title?