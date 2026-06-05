Bubly ends speculation, announces birth of daughter with Shakib Khan
Popular Dhallywood actress Shabnam Bubly had largely stayed away from public appearances and industry gatherings for the past several months. She also stepped back from all shooting commitments, fuelling speculation that she was expecting another child. However, the Dhallywood star consistently avoided commenting on the rumours.
On Friday (5 June), she finally broke her silence, ending months of speculation by announcing the birth of her daughter in a post on her verified Facebook page.
“Alhamdulillah, by the infinite mercy of Almighty Allah, a baby girl has joined our family. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who prayed for us and sent their good wishes during this joyful time. Please keep our daughter in your prayers,” she wrote.
Bubly shared a photo card revealing that she gave birth to her daughter on 11 May. The baby has been named Sharlin Khan. In the post, she tagged actor Shakib Khan while sharing the news.
The announcement quickly drew attention on social media. Within 30 minutes of being posted, it had received more than 18,000 reactions, over 3,000 comments and more than 400 shares, with fans and well-wishers congratulating the actress on the birth of her daughter.
Bubly and Shakib's first child, Shehzad Khan Bir, was born on 21 March 2020 at a hospital in the United States. The two stars publicly disclosed the news of their son's birth in 2022, two years after the boy was born.
This time, however, Bubly shared the news of her daughter's birth less than a month after welcoming the child.