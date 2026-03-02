Zendaya, Tom Holland, "wedding has happened", claims stylist Law Roach

One of the most beloved Hollywood couples, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya may have quietly said 'I do', keeping their big news completely under wraps.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, teased the news at the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, saying, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," as per People magazine.

As the reporter went on to reconfirm the same, Roach said, "It's very true."

The revelation came nearly two weeks after Zendaya swapped her engagement ring for what appeared to be a golden wedding band on her finger. The 'Dune' actor was spotted during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman, reported E! News.