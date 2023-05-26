Scarlett Johansson says 'intense' in Wes Anderson world

His style is so unique it has spawned its own trend of people filming scenes from their lives on TikTok as if they were in a Wes Anderson movie.

And life on set for his coterie of Hollywood megastars is also unlike any other, according to the cast.

"It's intense, it's funny because the world is sort of there, you're in it, the whole environment is created," Johansson told reporters at the festival.

Having previously done voiceover for Anderson's animated film ‘Isle of Dogs’, she added that it was her first experience working with him as "a live actor and not a dog".