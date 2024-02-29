Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood. The 'DeepVeer' are expecting their first child.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff.

The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024." As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.