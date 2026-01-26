Swinging to win: 'The Invite' delivers comedy gold at Sundance

Most marriages have those moments: people are coming for dinner; one of you isn't really in the mood. But not everyone finds out that their guests are into raucous group sex -- and want you to join them.

Olivia Wilde's blisteringly funny "The Invite" explores what happens when a husband and wife who have long since tired of each other find themselves sitting down with a couple very much in the throes of passion.

The film plunges Joe and Angela (Seth Rogen and Wilde) and Pina and Hawk (Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton) into a pressure cooker of awkward small talk, simmering anger, and sexual tension -- with comedic and relatable results.

"Anyone who's ever been in a relationship of any kind, I think will recognize some of these themes," Wilde told AFP at the Sundance Film Festival, where the movie had its premiere Saturday.