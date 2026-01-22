'Sinners' breaks all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations

Vampire period horror film "Sinners" smashed the all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations, the Academy announced Thursday.

The blues-inflected drama set in the 1930s segregated US South from director Ryan Coogler scored nominations in nearly every category possible, including best picture.

It blasted past the previous record of 14, jointly held by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land."

The tally included a best actor nomination for Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins battling supernatural forces and racists, plus everything from screenplay to score.

"Sinners" also picked up a nomination for best casting, the first new category to be added to Hollywood's most prestigious awards in more than two decades.