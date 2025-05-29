Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to produce 'Carthage Must Be Destroyed'

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chad A Verdi, LBI Entertainment's Christopher Donelly, and Gareth West have teamed to produce 'Carthage Must Be Destroyed', an action film to be directed by Ocean's Eleven scribe Ted Griffin.

In the action thriller, a stranger happens upon a rust-belt city in decline, ruled by its criminal underworld. He uses brain and brawn to sow distrust and create chaos to dismantle the corrupt power structure, reported a media outlet.

Verdi Productions and Ketchup Entertainment are financing, and casting is underway for an October production start in Rhode Island.