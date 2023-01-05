Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-govt unrest

Since Amini’s death, protesters from all walks of life have taken to the streets, calling for the downfall of the country’s clerical rulers, with women taking off and burning their headscarves in fury across the country.

Dozens of female Iranian actresses and artists have posted pictures of themselves without the compulsory hijab, in solidarity with the demonstrations in which women have played a leading role.

Facing their worst legitimacy crisis in the past four decades, Iran’s clerical rulers have accused a coalition of “anarchists, terrorists and foreign foes” of orchestrating the protests.

The Islamic Republic has so far executed two people involved in mass protests. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said that at least 100 detained protesters face possible death sentences.