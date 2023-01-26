'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar noms with 11

Surreal sci-fi flick ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ topped the Oscar nominations Tuesday with 11, as Hollywood formally kicked off the race to the all-important Academy Awards.

German anti-war movie ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ and Irish black comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ followed with nine nominations each from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which will hand out the awards on 12 March.

As expected, Academy voters also rewarded blockbusters such as Tom Cruise's ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ for helping to bring audiences back to movie theaters after the pandemic.

Both were nominated for best picture, Tinseltown's most coveted prize, although another crowd-pleaser – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ -- missed out.

The remaining best picture slots went to rock-and-roll biopic ‘Elvis’, Steven Spielberg's quasi-memoir ‘The Fabelmans’, Cate Blanchett's latest tour-de-force ‘Tar’, Cannes festival-winning satire ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and literary adaptation ‘Women Talking’.

Absurdist indie film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ portrays a Chinese-American immigrant family undergoing a tax audit, who are quickly drawn into an inter-dimensional battle to save the multiverse from a powerful villain.

It became a huge word-of-mouth hit and has grossed more than $100 million worldwide.