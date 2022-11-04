Moushumi has been an acclaimed actress for more than two decades now. Her age has also hit a half century, in the meantime. 3rd November is the birthday of this popular film actress. Her latest film ‘Deshantor’ is about to release on 11 November. She talked to Prothom Alo about both of her reel and real life on this occasion.
Happy birthday
Thanks. As far as I know, it’s also Prothom Alo’s founding anniversary on the 4th. My well-wishes and love to everyone at Prothom Alo as well as its readers.
Thanks. Prothom Alo started its journey only a few years after you began your career. Did you find Prothom Alo by your side during this span of time?
To tell the truth, I indeed found Prothom Alo always by my side positively in my professional life. As a film artiste, I can vouch that Prothom Alo has always played a wonderful role in any crisis of the film, taking the lead. Prothom Alo has proven it that none can gain trust by providing misinformation. They just always beautifully represent the truth.
An artiste can make mistakes. We can say something wrong or it can be misconstrued. But Prothom conveys only the correct information to its readers after repeated checks and cross-checks. I hope to find Prothom Alo by my side just the same way in the future as well. It would be nice to see more importance and coverage being given to the local entertainment industry.
I think to myself, people are so busy yet they are writing about me keeping this date in mind. This is an absolute achievement. There are many notes that just move the heart.
According to some, birthdays mark one more year dropping away from life. Some say, it’s a step torward death. How do you see this day?
We have to be prepared for death every single day. It’s no use to be afraid of death. Just as we are born, we’ll obviously have to taste death one day. So, one has to ponder upon the idea of death just for the sake of conquering it. As long as I’m alive up to the moment before death, I will work. Besides, I like to dream and I cherish by dreams with my eyes open, so that the dreams don’t die.
There was no Facebook around when you started acting in films. Fans used to write letters, send flowers and chocolates to wish on special days. Now its all out there on Facebook. How does it feel?
Everyone has to cope up with changes. We have grown accustomed to a lot of new things now. Social media certainly is one of them. On this special day, many things are written on Facebook. And, this evokes such memories, which are unimaginable. I feel nostalgic, when I see different notes, pictures and clippings from old films on Facebook. They make me emotional.
Both you and Omar Sani are both of the movie world. You son Fardeen has also been in content creation and production. What do you have in mind for your daughter Faiza?
Fardeen has done a few work and we have encouraged him. Later we both said, he has to be established as well. Whatever we both have, it all belongs to those two. Fardeen studied films and we are happy about that. Now he’s running the family business.
Even if he’s not an actor, he’ll have to keep the legacy of his parents’ acting career running. And, our daughter Faiza wishes to be a pilot. We are not interfering cause her wishes are more important to us. Faiza is nowhere near cinema and doesn’t like business either.
As ‘Moushumi’ I have been able to find some room in people’s hearts. Everyone loves me and that’s a huge achievement. Looking back, I see that I found everything I wished for. In many cases, I got a lot extra.
Your latest film ‘Deshantor’ is releasing on 11 November. Do you have anything to say about the film?
The idea behind the story of this film is wonderful. The character is quite fascinating as well. Working on a story of this sort, has challenges and joys of its own. I believe, we were on point during the shooting as well. Audiences will surely like the film if they go to watch it in theaters. It’s a story of patriotism.
Our films are going through transformations keeping up with the time. Various types of stories are being filmed. The type of story and character I was looking for to return to acting at this point, I found that in ‘Deshantor’.
Just as you found success in films, there must have been failures as well. How do you see these two sides of a coin?
However, as there’s success in life, there’s failure as well. But, I don’t want to talk about those failures. To me, talking about that displeases the Creator. Because I believe, things I didn’t get were not meant for me.