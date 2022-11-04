'We have to be prepared for death every single day'

Thanks. Prothom Alo started its journey only a few years after you began your career. Did you find Prothom Alo by your side during this span of time?

To tell the truth, I indeed found Prothom Alo always by my side positively in my professional life. As a film artiste, I can vouch that Prothom Alo has always played a wonderful role in any crisis of the film, taking the lead. Prothom Alo has proven it that none can gain trust by providing misinformation. They just always beautifully represent the truth.

An artiste can make mistakes. We can say something wrong or it can be misconstrued. But Prothom conveys only the correct information to its readers after repeated checks and cross-checks. I hope to find Prothom Alo by my side just the same way in the future as well. It would be nice to see more importance and coverage being given to the local entertainment industry.